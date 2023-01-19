49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police searching for suspect after armed robbery at restaurant on Nicholson Drive; helicopter circling the area

Thursday, January 19 2023
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are searching for the suspect in an armed robbery at a Chinese restaurant on Nicholson Drive Thursday night.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the armed robbery happened at the Chinese Inn, located at 1710 Nicholson Drive.

A helicopter was seen circling the area as officers try to find the suspect.

No more information was immediately available.

This is a developing story.

