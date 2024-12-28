72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police searching for multiple people accused of breaking into cars in October

1 hour 26 minutes 28 seconds ago Saturday, December 28 2024 Dec 28, 2024 December 28, 2024 10:30 AM December 28, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE—Baton Rouge Police officers are attempting to identify multiple people involved in vehicle burglaries that occurred in October.

Baton Rouge Police said the people are accused of breaking into cars on East Glenhaven Drive on Oct. 26.

Anyone with information about the burglars is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

