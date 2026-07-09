Police searching for missing Algiers teen

NEW ORLEANS- Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a teen reported missing in Algiers.

WWL-TV reports that 19-year-old Allysia Black was last seen Nov. 21 in the 2300 block of Holiday Drive around noon. She has reportedly not been seen or heard from since.

Black is described as having a slim build, standing about 5'6'' and weighing around 130-140 pounds.

Anyone with information on Black or her whereabouts are asked to call Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040.