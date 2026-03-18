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Main Street home ruled total loss after early Wednesday morning house fire
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge firefighters put out a house fire early Wednesday morning along Main Street.
Crews arrived at the home, which is between North 25th and North 26th streets along Main, around 5:24 a.m. Within 20 minutes, the fire was under control.
Officials said that when firefighters arrived, they found a car in the driveway and the front section of the home completely engulfed in flames. The sole occupant of the home woke up to use the restroom and discovered smoke coming from the fire.
They made it out of the home unscathed, but the home was ruled a total loss, officials noted.
Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.
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