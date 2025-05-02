81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police searching for man who allegedly stole car, left it abandoned on Old Hammond Highway

Friday, May 02 2025
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Police are searching for a man who is accused of stealing a car and abandoning it on Old Hammond Highway.

Baton Rouge Police say the man, seen on surveillance footage, was "operating a motor vehicle without consent of the owner" on April 19.

Police say they later found the car abandoned at a business on Old Hammond near Erianger Drive.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

