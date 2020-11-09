67°
Police responding to shooting in neighborhood off Scenic Highway

3 hours 54 minutes 37 seconds ago Monday, November 09 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting in a neighborhood near Scenic Highway Monday night.

The shooting was reported shortly before 7 p.m. on N. 17th Street near Chestnut Street. There is currently no word on what may have led to the shooting. 

One person was injured and transported to a nearby hospital.

This is a developing story.

