64°
Latest Weather Blog
Police respond after gun goes off in TJ Maxx
ZACHARY - Shoppers at TJ Maxx in Zachary got quite a shock Monday when a gun went off in the store.
Zachary Police Chief Darryl Lawrence said the accidental discharge happened after 1 p.m. at the TJ Maxx on Main Street. No one was injured.
Officers are searching for the person responsible, who they said left the store before police arrived.
Trending News
No more information was immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Neighborhood street swallows delivery driver's car; 2OYS looks into problem on private...
-
1 dead, 5 injured in shooting outside Baton Rouge after hours club,...
-
Helicopter crashes in Houston, killing 4 and destroying a radio tower, officials...
-
Two people arrested for Sunday morning shooting that left one dead, five...
-
Louisiana officials set to defend controversial law in federal court Monday