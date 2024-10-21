Police respond after gun goes off in TJ Maxx

ZACHARY - Shoppers at TJ Maxx in Zachary got quite a shock Monday when a gun went off in the store.

Zachary Police Chief Darryl Lawrence said the accidental discharge happened after 1 p.m. at the TJ Maxx on Main Street. No one was injured.

Officers are searching for the person responsible, who they said left the store before police arrived.

No more information was immediately available.