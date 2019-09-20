Police officer dead, another injured after shooting in Mandeville

Photo by: Don Gallaty

MANDEVILLE - A police officer in St. Tammany Parish was shot and killed Friday afternoon on N. Causeway Boulevard. Another officer was also injured.

The shooting happened near the overpass of Highway 22 and US 190, across the street from the Cafe Du Monde.

Mandeville Police Lt. Eddie Vanison told WWL-TV one officer was killed during the shooting, and the other was hurt.

Gov. John Bel Edwards told the Associated Press the shooting followed a routine traffic stop that had turned into a vehicle pursuit.

Two suspects have been taken into custody.

The roadway has been blocked off as Louisiana State Police continue their investigation.