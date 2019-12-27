Police: Murder of homeless man in mid-city connected to double-murder of homeless couple

BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department say the death of a homeless man whose body was found near North 18th and Convention Street, may be connected to a double-murder that occurred earlier this month.

On Friday morning, just before 11 a.m., police found the body of 50-year-old Tony Williams on the front porch of a home, shot to death.

Both Police Chief Murphy Paul and EBR District Attorney Hillar Moore were among the many officials who responded to the incident.

In a Friday evening press conference, Police Chief Murphy Paul addressed the fatal shooting, saying investigators believe the deceased man's killing is connected to the Dec. 13th murder of a homeless couple found shot to death under the North Boulevard overpass in downtown Baton Rouge.

Williams' body was found only two blocks away from where the couple was killed.

Chief Paul said several agencies are working to solve the murders; the departments involved include, the Louisiana State Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms.

As authorities proceed with their investigation, additional details related to the identity of the victim and suspect(s) will be released.