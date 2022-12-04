68°
Police: Man shot to death off Airline Highway late Sunday morning
BATON ROUGE - A man was shot to death off Airline Highway late Sunday morning.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers responded to the shooting shortly before 11:30 a.m. Sunday on St. Katherine Avenue, just off Airline Highway.
Police said one man was shot and died at the scene.
No more information was immediately available.
This is a developing story.
