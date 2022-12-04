68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police: Man shot to death off Airline Highway late Sunday morning

BATON ROUGE - A man was shot to death off Airline Highway late Sunday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers responded to the shooting shortly before 11:30 a.m. Sunday on St. Katherine Avenue, just off Airline Highway.

Police said one man was shot and died at the scene.

No more information was immediately available.

This is a developing story.

