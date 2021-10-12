88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police: Man shot to death during domestic dispute Monday night

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man was shot and killed during what police called a "domestic incident" late Monday night. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Latrell Braxton, 33, was shot around 11 p.m. during the confrontation on Pembroke Avenue, a neighborhood that lies along Airline Highway. 

No arrests have been made at this time. Police said they are still investigating whether the shooting was justified. 

