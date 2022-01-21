41°
Police: Man caught touching himself in Baton Rouge hospital, his 8th obscenity arrest

Friday, January 21 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man with a history of exposing himself was arrested at a hospital after a nurse spotted him masturbating inside the medical center, according to police.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Lorez Wade, 54, was arrested Wednesday at Baton Rouge General's Bluebonnet campus. Arrest records said the BRG employee found Wade touching himself on one of the hospital floors. 

According to arrest documents, Wednesday was Wade's eighth arrest on obscenity charges. 

