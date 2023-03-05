Police: Man arrested for terrorizing after pulling gun out in Walker Walmart, sending shoppers into panic

WALKER - A man was arrested on multiple charges Sunday morning after he got into a fight inside a Walmart and pulled out a gun, sending shoppers into a panic.

According to the Walker Police Department, the incident happened at the Walmart Supercenter on Walker South Road around 11 a.m. Sunday.

When police arrived, several people were running out of the store, yelling about a gunman inside. Walmart staff said they came in contact with the suspect in the back of the store.

Walker Police Chief Addison said he was at the scene and approached the unidentified man with his weapon, telling him to drop his gun. Other officers arrived and took the suspect into custody without incident.

Police say the man got into a fight with another person inside the store in which he hit him and pulled out his gun. No shots were fired in the incident.

The suspect was arrested and is expected to face multiple charges, including terrorizing.