Police: Man arrested for Gonzales shooting that left two injured, caught in Baton Rouge

GONZALES - Police arrested a suspect in a Gonzales shooting that injured two people earlier this week.

Jerome Bergeron was arrested Friday morning at a Baton Rouge apartment complex.

According to police, Bergeron jumped out of a car and started firing at four people walking down South Abe Street on Monday night.

Officers said one person hit by bullets was taken to a hospital from the scene with serious injuries. Another person was taken to an emergency room and was released after treatment.

Bergeron was charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder.