Police: Man arrested after accidental stabbing outside Baton Rouge bar

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after police say he accidentally stabbed someone outside a bar early Friday morning, sending that person to a hospital.

Around 1:30 a.m. Friday, the Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the parking lot at 4300 Perkins Road outside of The Bulldog. A man was taken to a hospital with a stab wounded and is expected to be OK.

Police said Joshua Bean, 34, was arrested for negligent injuring. Officers said it appeared the victim was hurt by a blade during a hug.

No other details about the incident were immediately available.