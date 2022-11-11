67°
Latest Weather Blog
Police: Man arrested after accidental stabbing outside Baton Rouge bar
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after police say he accidentally stabbed someone outside a bar early Friday morning, sending that person to a hospital.
Around 1:30 a.m. Friday, the Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the parking lot at 4300 Perkins Road outside of The Bulldog. A man was taken to a hospital with a stab wounded and is expected to be OK.
Police said Joshua Bean, 34, was arrested for negligent injuring. Officers said it appeared the victim was hurt by a blade during a hug.
No other details about the incident were immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
US Army Corps working to dredge Miss. River in Baton Rouge
-
LSU ruck march honors veterans; center provides resources to military community
-
Police chief accused of misconduct rarely seen at work as grand jury...
-
Woman freed from wreckage, airlifted to hospital after car crashed through roof...
-
Police: Man stabbed outside Baton Rouge bar overnight