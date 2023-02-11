Police make arrests in mass shooting at BR nightclub; gunmen reportedly snuck weapons in through patio fence

BATON ROUGE - Police announced two arrests Friday in a shooting that left a dozen people hurt at a Baton Rouge nightclub last month, adding that investigators are still working to find two other people responsible for the attack.

The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed the arrests late Friday night. Both suspects, 19-year-old Nikeal Franklin and 19-year-old Jy'Shaun Jackson, are from St. James Parish. Franklin was booked with 12 counts of attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of weapons. Jackson is being booked as a principal to attempted first-degree murder.

Investigators said the shooting, which happened Jan. 22 at Dior Bar & Lounge, appeared to be a "targeted" attack. On the night of the shooting, four men entered Dior, walked to the bar and began to "focus" on the stage, according to Deputy Chief Myron Daniels. Two of the men then walked outside to their car, while the other two moved to the patio area of the club.

Daniels said the pair outside slid weapons under the patio fence and handed them off to the other two men, who later carried out the attack inside the club. Police noted that all four men were inside the club when the shooting started.

Police did not say who the intended target of the attack was, but said the two shooters fired toward the stage. Officers were not immediately able to identify the other two men involved in the shooting.

In the weeks after the attack, Dior surrendered its license and has not been able to operate amid the investigation into the shooting, which initially raised questions about security at the bar.