Police make arrest in deadly I-12 shooting; gunman allegedly followed victims onto interstate

BATON ROUGE - Police have made an arrest after a months-long investigation into a double shooting on I-12 that left a man dead.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Oct. 8, 2022.

On Wednesday, the Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting stemmed from a confrontation at a daiquiri shop on Sherwood Forest Boulevard. The shooter, identified as 24-year-old Avery Hall, reportedly followed the victims onto I-12 and shot at their car between the Airline Highway and Drusilla Lane exits.

Two people were shot inside the car, with one of the victims — Toby Taylor — dying in a hospital the next day.

When police went to Hall's home this week to carry out an arrest warrant, Hall and 18-year-old Jacoby Hibbler reportedly ran away. They were caught soon afterward, and detectives also found drugs, cash and weapons inside the home.

Hall was booked with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, along with drug charges. Hibbler is facing drug and weapons charges.