1 dead, 1 hurt following gunfire on I-12 early Saturday morning
BATON ROUGE - One man is dead and another injured after an unknown shooter opened fire on their car on I-12 early Saturday morning.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 3 a.m. on the interstate between Airline Highway and Drusilla Lane while the victims were headed westbound. It wasn't immediately clear where the gunfire came from.
The two victims brought themselves to a hospital. The 25-year-old driver was not seriously hurt, but police said the passenger — a 28-year-old — suffered "grave" injuries. Late Sunday night, police revealed the 28-year-old victim, Toby Taylor, died from his injuries. The current condition of the 25-year-old victim is unknown.
There is no clear motive or suspect at this time.
