Police make arrest in April shooting at Oyo Hotel

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A woman died April 21 after she was found with gunshot wounds at a hotel along Airline Highway that's been plagued by violent crime

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting was first reported shortly after 1:30 a.m. at the OYO Hotel on Gwenadele Avenue, just north of I-12. It appeared 32-year-old Jaci Bergeron, the victim, was shot multiple times and died at the scene.

On Thursday, police arrested Justin Cuba, 34, for the shooting.

In recent months, law enforcement has made multiple arrests in shootings reported at the hotel, including one where a victim was shot in the head

