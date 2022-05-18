76°
Latest Weather Blog
Police make arrest in April shooting at Oyo Hotel
BATON ROUGE - A woman died April 21 after she was found with gunshot wounds at a hotel along Airline Highway that's been plagued by violent crime.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting was first reported shortly after 1:30 a.m. at the OYO Hotel on Gwenadele Avenue, just north of I-12. It appeared 32-year-old Jaci Bergeron, the victim, was shot multiple times and died at the scene.
On Thursday, police arrested Justin Cuba, 34, for the shooting.
In recent months, law enforcement has made multiple arrests in shootings reported at the hotel, including one where a victim was shot in the head.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New NCAA rules tweak opens door for more SEC dominance
-
Good Samaritan killed after he tried to protect woman from drunken aggressor,...
-
Louisiana Film Entertainment Association takes center stage at Capitol
-
Officials break ground at site of new Prairieville High School
-
Mound of dirt covering grave, help needed to dig out
Sports Video
-
New NCAA rules tweak opens door for more SEC dominance
-
VIDEO: Devery Henderson Talk about Bluegrass Miracle and the Saints "Rebirth game"
-
VIDEO: Former Tigers and Saints receiver Devery Henderson talks with Corey Rholdon...
-
Saints release 2022 schedule, will open season on the road at Atlanta
-
St. Amant baseball heading to first state semifinals since 2014