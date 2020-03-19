Police looking for two individuals who allegedly stole $7000 worth of jewelry

NEW ROADS - Police are asking the public to help identify two individuals suspected of stealing $7,000 worth of jewelry in New Roads.

The New Roads Police Department is investigating the theft of wedding rings and bridal sets that occurred March 15 around 4:45 p.m.

Police are offering a reward for information leading an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information about the suspects is urged to call The New Roads Police Department at 225-694-3737.