Police looking for suspect in drive-by mace attack outside Walmart
GONZALES - Police are looking for an individual who sprayed mace in someone's face at an Ascension Parish Walmart.
The Gonzales Police Department shared photos Friday from the alleged attack on Sep. 5. Police say the attacker pulled up alongside a customer outside the store and fired the self-defense spray into the face of the unsuspecting victim.
The department shared photos of the suspect and the white sedan that person was seen driving.
It's unclear if the attack was random or if the victim was specifically targeted.
