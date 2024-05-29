73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police looking for information on two unsolved homicides in 2023

19 hours 45 minutes 25 seconds ago Tuesday, May 28 2024 May 28, 2024 May 28, 2024 11:00 PM May 28, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trevion Collins

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for more information on two unsolved homicides from 2023.

On Feb. 25, 2023, 17-year-old Nykobia Keller's body was found inside a vehicle located near the Hollywood exit ramp on North I-110. Police believe Keller was followed and targeted by another vehicle before being shot.

"They were riding in their vehicle, and a second vehicle pulled alongside them, started shooting, struck the driver. She was able to pull over, they called for medical and police assistance and upon our arrival, she died at the scene," BRPD spokesperson Sgt. L'Jean McKneely told WBRZ following her death.

BRPD says they don't know who killed Keller or why.

Four months later, police officers were called to the North Sherwood Forest Community Park. They found 29-year-old Nicholas Brock near the basketball court. Police said he was shot to death. 

During the early stages of investigation, BRPD said they believe an argument happened prior to the shooting. Brock's murder has yet to be solved. 

Anyone who can assist in these investigations is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 334-7867.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days