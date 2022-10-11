Police looking for 15-year-old who went missing Monday

BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who went missing Monday from the Alello Drive area.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Kaylen Gautereau was reported missing Monday. She is 5'4", has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Gautereau's whereabouts should call (225) 389-2000.