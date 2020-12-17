52°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police investigating shooting on Scenic Highway

Thursday, December 17 2020
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to reports of a shooting that left a person hurt along Scenic Highway Thursday.

The gunfire was reported around 2:30 p.m. on Scenic Highway near Adams Avenue. Witnesses said the victim appeared to be shot in the leg. 

No other details are available at this time. 

