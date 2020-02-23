66°
Latest Weather Blog
Police investigating shooting on Alexander Avenue
BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a reported shooting Sunday morning.
Around 7 a.m. the Baton Rouge Police Department went to the 5600 block of Alexander Avenue located near 110 Interstate.
Officials say two victims were transported to a local hospital, their condition unknown.
Details are limited at this time. This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Thousands gather the streets for the 40th Spanish Town parade
-
Anticipation grows as residents prepare for Spanish Town Parade
-
Krewe of Southdowns returns to the Roaring 20s
-
Sheriff's office investigating incident between students inside school restroom
-
Louisiana NAACP demands immediate resignation of judge over racist messages following WBRZ...