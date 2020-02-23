66°
Police investigating shooting on Alexander Avenue

Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a reported shooting Sunday morning.

Around 7 a.m. the Baton Rouge Police Department went to the 5600 block of Alexander Avenue located near 110 Interstate.

Officials say two victims were transported to a local hospital, their condition unknown. 

Details are limited at this time. This is a developing story. 

