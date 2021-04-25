71°
Police investigating shooting death on North Donmoor Ave

Sunday, April 25 2021
BATON ROUGE - Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting death of 21 year-old, Carlton Phillips, that occurred on the 1000 block of North Donmoor Avenue at around 8:00pm last night.

Phillips was found inside a vehicle deceased from gunshot wounds. 

Police believe the shooting may be drug related. The suspect is unknown at this time.

This is a ongoing investigation.

