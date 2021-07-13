Police: Person walked into Zachary hair salon, shot patron before driving off

ZACHARY - Police are investigating a shooting at a hair salon in Zachary.

Zachary Police said one person was shot at the business on West Central Avenue.

Police said someone drove up to The Beauty Parlor, opened the door, shot one patron and drove off in their car.

This is a developing story. No other details related to the suspect or victim are immediately available.