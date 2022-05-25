75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police investigating overnight gunfire on I-10 in Ascension Parish

Wednesday, May 25 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - Police are trying to find those responsible for firing gunshots on I-10 late Tuesday night.

The Gonzales Police Department said officers found shell casings on the interstate between LA 44 and LA 30. The gunfire was reported around 10:30 p.m., though police said it appeared no one was struck.

No other details on the shooting were immediately available. 

This is a developing story. 

