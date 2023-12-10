Police investigating murder along North 32nd Street late Saturday night

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a murder that happened late Saturday night on North 32nd Street, between I-110 and North Acadian Thruway.

Baton Rouge Police officers said 23-year-old Ricky Scott was shot at 11:40 p.m. near the corner of North 32nd Street and Bogan Walk. He was brought to a hospital in a personal car. Scott died during surgery.

Anyone with information should call (225) 389-4869.