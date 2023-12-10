46°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police investigating murder along North 32nd Street late Saturday night

3 hours 27 minutes 48 seconds ago Sunday, December 10 2023 Dec 10, 2023 December 10, 2023 4:11 PM December 10, 2023 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a murder that happened late Saturday night on North 32nd Street, between I-110 and North Acadian Thruway. 

Baton Rouge Police officers said 23-year-old Ricky Scott was shot at 11:40 p.m. near the corner of North 32nd Street and Bogan Walk. He was brought to a hospital in a personal car. Scott died during surgery. 

Trending News

Anyone with information should call (225) 389-4869. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days