89°
Latest Weather Blog
Police investigating gunfire at Corporate Boulevard shopping center
BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a shopping center near I-10 after gunshots were reported in the parking lot Tuesday.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the gunfire was initially reported around 4 p.m. Tuesday outside Hooters on Corporate Boulevard. According to police, it appeared no one was hurt.
Photos showed police setting up crime scene tape outside the Firehouse Subs at that same shopping center.
Officers did not immediately say what led to the gunfire, but witnesses reported seeing a confrontation in the parking lot moments before shots were heard.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
CATS will discuss firing demoted CEO who appears to have retained $191,000...
-
U.S. Supreme Court Justices nix 2nd majority Black district in Louisiana for...
-
License plate mix-up discovered months after car purchase
-
Livingston Parish announces plan to expand Juban Road
-
Louisiana judge temporarily blocks enforcement of statewide abortion ban