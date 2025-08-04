90°
Police investigating fatal shooting that happened Sunday morning

3 hours 2 minutes 47 seconds ago Monday, August 04 2025 Aug 4, 2025 August 04, 2025 11:27 AM August 04, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday morning and left a man dead. 

Frank Johnson, 41, was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Sunday around 6:30 a.m. on Byron Avenue. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. 

The suspect in and motive for the shooting were not immediately known. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

