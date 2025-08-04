Police investigating fatal shooting that happened Sunday morning

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday morning and left a man dead.

Frank Johnson, 41, was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Sunday around 6:30 a.m. on Byron Avenue. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The suspect in and motive for the shooting were not immediately known.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.