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Baton Rouge Fire Department arrests man for arson in connection with house fire in Zachary

1 hour 24 minutes 14 seconds ago Friday, May 08 2026 May 8, 2026 May 08, 2026 8:56 AM May 08, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Fire Department arrested a man on Thursday in connection with a Tuesday house fire on New Weis Road in Zachary.

The department arrested 30-year-old Nicholas Spann following an investigation conducted in conjunction with the Zachary Fire Department. 

Investigators said the fire began from a trash pile outside the home before spreading to the rest of the home. Witnesses allegedly reported seeing Spann carrying a gas can at the property before the fire. 

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Spann was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for simple arson.  

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