72°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge Fire Department arrests man for arson in connection with house fire in Zachary
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Fire Department arrested a man on Thursday in connection with a Tuesday house fire on New Weis Road in Zachary.
The department arrested 30-year-old Nicholas Spann following an investigation conducted in conjunction with the Zachary Fire Department.
Investigators said the fire began from a trash pile outside the home before spreading to the rest of the home. Witnesses allegedly reported seeing Spann carrying a gas can at the property before the fire.
Trending News
Spann was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for simple arson.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Arthritis Foundation to host annual Walk to Cure Arthritis
-
Visitation held for Lafayette teen who died in Mall of Louisiana shooting
-
Two Pointe Coupee Parish men charged after illegal drugs ordered online and...
-
New study from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration ranks Louisiana high in...
-
AAA says crude oil is driving Louisiana gas prices to $4 a...
Sports Video
-
2026 Breakout Gymnast of the Year transfers to LSU for her senior...
-
Ole Miss football hires son of Brian Kelly after LSU stint
-
Olympian, Heisman winner among 4 former LSU Tigers who attended 2026 Met...
-
LSU baseball pounds out 16 hits in big win over Wave
-
LSU's Zac Cowan earns SEC Pitcher of the Week