Police investigating body found outside Tigerland apartment

2 hours 42 minutes 26 seconds ago Thursday, June 29 2023 Jun 29, 2023 June 29, 2023 1:40 PM June 29, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a body that was found outside an apartment building in Tigerland Thursday afternoon. 

The person was found dead shortly after 1 p.m. near an apartment on Alvin Dark Avenue. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it was investigating the death but it was unclear how the person died. 

This is a developing story. 

