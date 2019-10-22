77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police investigating armed robbery that left 22-year-old dead

6 hours 12 minutes 43 seconds ago Tuesday, October 22 2019 Oct 22, 2019 October 22, 2019 8:42 AM October 22, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Police are investigating a fatal shooting that left a 22-year-old dead. 

The incident happened in the 12400 block of Cate Avenue near Florida Boulevard 11:30 p.m. Monday night. 

Officials say Hugo Lopez was found shot and died on the scene. Officials believe the motive of the shooting was a robbery. 

There are no known suspects at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days