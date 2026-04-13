Pierre Part teacher in top 10 for America's Favorite Teacher contest, will donate prize to coworker

PIERRE PART - A Pre-K teacher at Pierre Part Elementary has made it to the top 10 of a national teacher of the year competition.

Emily Zeringue has taught at Pierre Part Elementary for the last six years. Earlier this year, she was scrolling on Facebook and found a message about America's Favorite Teacher competition.

"You just had to be an active teacher from Pre-K to 12th grade in the United States," Zeringue told WBRZ. "I applied, never thinking that I would actually get chosen as a contestant."

One of the prizes for winning the contest is $25,000. However, Zeringue doesn't plan on keeping the $25,000 for herself if she wins. Instead, she plans on giving to a friend and co-worker who is going through a very tough time.

Last month, one of Zeringue's co-workers, Valerie Hebert, who teaches special education and 6th-grade math, had a home she was renting heavily damaged in a fire.

"We were only in it for about a week and a half or so, and then a fire happened when we were inside. We don't know exactly what started it. There's still an investigation going on. They're saying it's electrical," Hebert said.

Hebert says her family has lost everything, but thankfully, no one was injured in the fire.

"I did cut my toe kicking out a window to get my daughter and me out, and then I kicked two more windows out to get my dog out," Hebert said.

When Zeringue heard what happened, she decided that if she won the contest, she would give the $25,000 to the Heberts.

"She lost everything. She lost her vehicles, the house, and all of her possessions. Thank goodness she and her children were able to get out safely. Nobody was harmed, but they're starting over from scratch. I would like to do nothing more than to help her out," Zeringue said.

Hebert says she's grateful for Zeringue pledging to do that.

"She's a good person, she taught my little boy, but I mean, I was ecstatic pretty much. The town has helped out a lot, but this would help us out even more," Hebert said.

The school system has been helping the Heberts over the past few weeks. Now, it's also fully behind Zeringue and her mission.

"I can't possibly enjoy spending it, knowing that my friend and co-worker, and I also taught her son. So when one of my former students down the street is in need, I can't let that happen," Zeringue said.

The voting for the top 5 finalists continues through Thursday, April 16. People can vote for Zeringue here.

Along with $25,000, the winner gets a trip to Hawaii, an appearance in Reader's Digest, and an assembly put on at their school with Bill Nye.