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House panel OKs Louisiana budget for upcoming fiscal year; final House vote set for Thursday
BATON ROUGE — The House Appropriations Committee on Monday approved a proposed $47 billion state budget for the next fiscal year. The full House is expected to take up the funding plan Thursday.
Rep. Jack McFarland, R-Jonesboro, said the budget attacks the state's debt, supports students and will attract new industries without a tax increase.
"We are strategically investing in education, workforce and training so we stay on track to create new high-demand, high-paying jobs, while we prepare our workforce to fill those jobs right here at home," McFarland said in a statement.
The budget includes $420 million for early childhood education. It also fully funds the K-12 education funding formula, lawmakers said. The budget increases per-pupil funding for school districts' operational needs from $100 to $147 per student. That money covers expenses like fuel, insurance, utilities and retirement costs.
Lawmakers also approved $50 million for an emergency fund, and sends a $144 million surplus payment to LASERS to pay down state retirement debt.
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The House Ways and Means committee approved the Capital Outlay bill for the coming year. It covers construction contracts.
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