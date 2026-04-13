Boil water advisory issued for multiple areas in town of Livingston

LIVINGSTON — A boil water advisory was put into effect on Monday in the town of Livingston.

Residents along Ruth Drive, Chelsea Drive and Black Mud Road have been asked to boil all water used for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth or preparing food for at least one full minute before use.

Officials have submitted water samples to be studied, with results expected within 24 to 72 hours.

"We will notify residents as soon as the advisory is lifted and an all-clear is given," town officials said.