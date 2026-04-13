WBRZ Investigative Unit: Former St. Francisville Police officer turns himself in following negligent homicide charge

ST. FRANCISVILLE — A former St. Francisville Police officer charged in connection with a 2022 overdose death turned himself in to the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office on Monday.

Sources previously told the WBRZ Investigative Unit that Richard Parsons Jr. was with Renee Hinze days before she died on March 7, 2022. Her body was found in a bathtub at a St. Francisville hotel, with her death originally being investigated as an accidental overdose.

Prior to her death, Hinze was allegedly riding around in Parsons' marked police unit, a violation of St. Francisville Police Department policy. Following the incident, Parsons was arrested in August 2025 for malfeasance in office before being formally charged with negligent homicide.

On Monday, Parsons turned himself in to the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office for negligent homicide. His bond is currently set at $150,000. His arraignment is scheduled for May.