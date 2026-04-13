Latest Weather Blog
WBRZ Investigative Unit: Former St. Francisville Police officer turns himself in following negligent homicide charge
ST. FRANCISVILLE — A former St. Francisville Police officer charged in connection with a 2022 overdose death turned himself in to the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office on Monday.
Sources previously told the WBRZ Investigative Unit that Richard Parsons Jr. was with Renee Hinze days before she died on March 7, 2022. Her body was found in a bathtub at a St. Francisville hotel, with her death originally being investigated as an accidental overdose.
Prior to her death, Hinze was allegedly riding around in Parsons' marked police unit, a violation of St. Francisville Police Department policy. Following the incident, Parsons was arrested in August 2025 for malfeasance in office before being formally charged with negligent homicide.
Trending News
On Monday, Parsons turned himself in to the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office for negligent homicide. His bond is currently set at $150,000. His arraignment is scheduled for May.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
East Baton Rouge Sheriffs Office invites community to gun violence prevention forum
-
Boil water advisory issued for multiple areas in town of Livingston
-
2une In Previews: Walls Project celebrating Earth Day with hands-on approach to...
-
Pope Leo says he does not fear Trump, citing Gospel as he...
-
2une In Previews: Parade of Houses returns to Capital region
Sports Video
-
All-Big 12 guard Jada Williams commits to LSU women's basketball
-
Former LSU guard Bella Hines commits to TCU
-
No. 21 LSU softball can't finish sweep, drops series finale to No....
-
Cellura goes the distance in teal game, No. 21 LSU Softball takes...
-
LSU women's basketball gets first transfer portal signee