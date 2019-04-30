Police investigating after weekend robbery at LSU

BATON ROUGE - LSU police are investigating a Sunday night robbery on that was reported on campus.

According to an LSU spokesperson, the call came in before 10 p.m. The university advised students to stay alert and use caution in the area.

Authorities say a student was walking down Forestry Lane when they were approached from behind and robbed.

No further information was provided. WBRZ has reached out for more information.