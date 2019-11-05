Police investigate death of man found shot in Scotlandville area

BATON ROUGE - Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating the death of 39-year-old Kenneth Coverson II.

Coverson was found suffering from gunshot wounds on Monday night, around 9:40 p.m. on Rosenwald Road, which is in the Scotlandville area. He was taken to a local hospital, where he passed away.

Anyone with information related to the circumstances surrounding Coverson's death is urged to call the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 344-7867.