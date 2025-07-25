87°
Police in Berwick searching for driver of vehicle connected to illegal dumping in subdivision
BERWICK — Police in Berwick are searching for the driver of a vehicle connected to illegal dumping.
According to police, they observed the driver of a silver truck dumping items in the Renwick subdivision on Thursday around 3:10 p.m.
Chief David Leonard urges anyone with information to call 985-384-7710.
