Police in Berwick searching for driver of vehicle connected to illegal dumping in subdivision

Friday, July 25 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BERWICK — Police in Berwick are searching for the driver of a vehicle connected to illegal dumping.

According to police, they observed the driver of a silver truck dumping items in the Renwick subdivision on Thursday around 3:10 p.m.

Chief David Leonard urges anyone with information to call 985-384-7710.

