Police identify woman, 24, killed when driver went off-road, struck her as she walked along Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE - A 24-year-old woman walking along Siegen Lane was struck and killed after a car veered off the highway Friday morning.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. on Siegen near Cloverland Avenue.

According to State Police, a man was driving down Siegen Lane when his car hit a curb and went into the shoulder, where it struck 24-year-old Danisha Jackson.

Photos from the scene showed the car with a damaged hood and a cracked windshield.

Troopers are still investigating the crash, and it's unclear whether anyone will face charges.