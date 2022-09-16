75°
Police identify woman, 24, killed when driver went off-road, struck her as she walked along Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE - A 24-year-old woman walking along Siegen Lane was struck and killed after a car veered off the highway Friday morning.
The crash happened around 9 a.m. on Siegen near Cloverland Avenue.
According to State Police, a man was driving down Siegen Lane when his car hit a curb and went into the shoulder, where it struck 24-year-old Danisha Jackson.
Photos from the scene showed the car with a damaged hood and a cracked windshield.
Troopers are still investigating the crash, and it's unclear whether anyone will face charges.
