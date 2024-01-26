63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police identify two killed in shooting on Sherwood Hollow Court

Friday, January 26 2024
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting on Sherwood Hollow Court that took place Friday afternoon.

Police identified Trevor Courtney, 19, and Idrissa Ndongo, 18, as the victims.

Authorities say the two people were killed around 1:13 p.m. Friday. A third person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The motive and suspects are unknown as of this time.

