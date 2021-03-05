Police identify pedestrian killed trying to cross Airline Hwy Tuesday night

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police have identified a pedestrian who was killed Tuesday night as she attempted to cross Airline Highway north of Florida Boulevard.

43-year-old Melissa Arlt, of Angie, Louisiana, was pronounced dead at the scene by the EBR coroner at around 7 p.m. in the 8300 block Airline Highway near Cortana Mall.

Police said Arlt was apparently trying to cross the road when she was hit by a 2003 Honda Accord that was traveling southbound in the outside lane.

The southbound lanes of the 8400 block of Airline remained closed for about an hour and half, reopening at around 9 p.m., following the incident.

Alcohol is not a factor, and charges are not anticipated for the driver at this time. However, the investigation is ongoing, according to Baton Rouge Police.

