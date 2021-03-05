60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police identify pedestrian killed trying to cross Airline Hwy Tuesday night

5 years 2 weeks 3 days ago Wednesday, February 17 2016 Feb 17, 2016 February 17, 2016 10:05 AM February 17, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Brock Sues

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police have identified a pedestrian who was killed Tuesday night as she attempted to cross Airline Highway north of Florida Boulevard.

43-year-old Melissa Arlt, of Angie, Louisiana, was pronounced dead at the scene by the EBR coroner at around 7 p.m. in the 8300 block Airline Highway near Cortana Mall.

Police said Arlt was apparently trying to cross the road when she was hit by a 2003 Honda Accord that was traveling southbound in the outside lane.

The southbound lanes of the 8400 block of Airline remained closed for about an hour and half, reopening at around 9 p.m., following the incident.

Alcohol is not a factor, and charges are not anticipated for the driver at this time. However, the investigation is ongoing, according to Baton Rouge Police.

*****
You can follow the author of this post on Twitter: @brocksuesWBRZ.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days