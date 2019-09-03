Police identify man who tricked woman with dementia into withdrawing cash from bank

DENHAM SPRINGS - Police say they've identified a man suspected of convincing a woman with Alzheimer's and dementia to pay him a large sum of money for work he didn't do.

According to the Denham Springs Police Department, Jacob Tom allegedly told the woman he'd performed work on her home and wanted to be paid—which police say is not true.

Officials also said Tom took the woman from her house to Regions Bank on S. Range Avenue so she could withdraw cash. He allegedly tried to have her take out $3,000 from her account, but suspicious bank employees refused and contacted authorities instead.

Police told WBRZ the woman was safe and not in any danger. Authorities also specified that photos taken from the bank are too blurry to make out the license plate number on the suspect's truck.

Authorities believe Tom has left Louisiana and is possibly heading to New Jersey. Police said his mother, Vicky Tom, was arrested in Alabama for hiding her son from law enforcement.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact police at (225) 665-5106.