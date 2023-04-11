59°
Police identify man shot to death on Easter Sunday in Hammond

HAMMOND - A man was found shot to death Sunday evening in Hammond. 

The Hammond Police Department said the shooting happened along Martin Luther King Park around 7:15 p.m., and the victim was later identified as 53-year-old Cedric Banks Sr..

Officers shared little details about the murder. 

Anyone with information should call the HPD at (985) 277-5701.

