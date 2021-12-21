Police identify man shot, killed in Baton Rouge Sunday

BATON ROUGE - A man shot Sunday night on Convention Street has died, police said Monday.

The man, who was identified Tuesday as Rodney London, was shot shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday at 1330 Convention St. He was taken to a hospital and later died.

Police say they don't know who killed him or why.

London, 24, lived on Louise Street, police said.

Anyone with information about the crime can contact investigators at the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or can report it anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

According to the latest data, as of this week, there have been 165 homicides in East Baton Rouge. The homicide cases are record-breaking.