Police identify man killed in fatal shooting off Scenic Highway

BATON ROUGE- Baton Rouge Police have identified the man killed in a deadly shooting off Scenic Highway, Sunday.

Police found the body of 49-year-old Eric Hall around 5:30 p.m. at 1462 Fairchild Street.

Authorities say Hall was pronounced dead on the scene and had been shot multiple times while inside of his vehicle.

Police have opened an investigation into the fatal incident and anyone with information regarding Hall's death is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867