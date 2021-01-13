49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police identify man found shot to death on N 40th Street

Wednesday, January 13 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - On Wednesday morning, an individual who'd been shot was found dead in north Baton Rouge, police say. 

Officials say when they were called to a residence within the 1100 block of N. 40th Street around 8 a.m., they discovered the body of a deceased individual who appeared to have sustained gunshot wounds.

Police identified the victim Wednesday as Ronald Jones, 26, of Belle Rose. 

Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating the deadly shooting. No other details were immediately available. 

