Police identify driver of 18-wheeler that was left dangling off I-10 overpass Monday morning

BATON ROUGE - Police have identified the deceased driver of an 18-wheeler that crashed on I-10 Monday morning and dangled off the overpass for hours.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Jamoliddin Tokhirov, 38, was driving the 18-wheeler when it hit the inside guardrail, crossed all lanes of traffic, and hit the outside guardrail before coming to rest.

Tokhirov was ejected from the cab of the track and died on the scene.

Police say the crash is still under investigation. It's unclear why Tokhirov struck the barrier initially.